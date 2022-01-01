Marina/Cow Hollow bars & lounges you'll love

Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Marina/Cow Hollow

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco image

 

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HALF CHICKEN$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
EMP. Sampler$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
Cebiche Classico$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
More about Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home image

 

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
32oz Porterhouse - serves two$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
Coco's 21st Century$13.00
Pampero Aniversario dark rum, créme de cacao, Lillet blanc, Amaro, fresh lemon juice, egg white, chocolate-mole bitters
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Mango Salsa$34.00
8 oz Filet, Seared
Marinated Skirt Steak$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
Wedge Salad$13.00
Bacon, Haystack Shallots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Confit Tomato, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Boho image

 

Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Appetizer: Beef Tartare$17.00
Old Fashioned$10.00
Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups$18.00
More about Boho
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Ristobar

2300 chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ristobar

