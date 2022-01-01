Marina/Cow Hollow bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Marina/Cow Hollow
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|HALF CHICKEN
|$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
|EMP. Sampler
|$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
|Cebiche Classico
|$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|32oz Porterhouse - serves two
|$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
|Coco’s 21st Century
|$13.00
Pampero Aniversario dark rum, créme de cacao, Lillet blanc, Amaro, fresh lemon juice, egg white, chocolate-mole bitters
|Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two
|$60.00
Begins with...
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salmon Mango Salsa
|$34.00
8 oz Filet, Seared
|Marinated Skirt Steak
|$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Bacon, Haystack Shallots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Confit Tomato, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Boho
3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Appetizer: Beef Tartare
|$17.00
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
|Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups
|$18.00