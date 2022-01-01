Burritos in Marina/Cow Hollow

Go
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants
Toast

Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve burritos

CALIFORNIA BURRITO image

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
A SoCal special. Your choice of meat, French fries, cheese, and pico de gallo
SAN FRANCISCO BURRITO
The Mission-style favorite! Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
More about TACKO

Browse other tasty dishes in Marina/Cow Hollow

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Marina/Cow Hollow to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Castro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Presidio

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston