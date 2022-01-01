Cake in Marina/Cow Hollow
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve cake
More about Greens Restaurant
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Potato Leek Griddle Cakes
|$15.00
With fenugreek, fresno chili, black lime cashew cream and persimmon chutney. Vegan, gluten free.
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|2 Specialty Cake Slices
|$15.50