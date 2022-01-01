Carrot cake in Marina/Cow Hollow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
Rich, not-too-sweet carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting. Served with caramelized apples, pumpkin seed brittle, and ginger-carrot sauce. Vegan Possible (substitute vegan buttercream).
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Chestnut

2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Slice$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$0.00
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes - Chestnut

