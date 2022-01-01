Carrot cake in Marina/Cow Hollow
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve carrot cake
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Rich, not-too-sweet carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting. Served with caramelized apples, pumpkin seed brittle, and ginger-carrot sauce. Vegan Possible (substitute vegan buttercream).
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Chestnut
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$0.00
