Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Marina/Cow Hollow
/
San Francisco
/
Marina/Cow Hollow
/
Chocolate Mousse
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
More about Roma Antica Marina
Browse other tasty dishes in Marina/Cow Hollow
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
Ravioli
Chili
Cookies
Cupcakes
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Marina/Cow Hollow to explore
Mission
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
SoMa
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mission Bay
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Union Square
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Castro
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Alamo Square
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
NoPa
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Presidio
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston