Curry in Marina/Cow Hollow

Go
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants
Toast

Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve curry

Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Curry$28.00
Cauliflower, carrots, tofu, potatoes, snap peas, thai basil, brown rice rice, papaya salad.
More about Greens Restaurant
14dd5e7c-9c17-4177-9520-95c401ed4285 image

CURRY

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
Plain Curry Rice$12.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

