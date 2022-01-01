Curry in Marina/Cow Hollow
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve curry
More about Greens Restaurant
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Curry
|$28.00
Cauliflower, carrots, tofu, potatoes, snap peas, thai basil, brown rice rice, papaya salad.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry
|$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
|Plain Curry Rice
|$12.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.