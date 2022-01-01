Tacos in Marina/Cow Hollow

Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve tacos

Equator Coffees Fort Mason image

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

Taco - Dirty Bird$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD image

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD$9.75
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
BAJA FISH TACO$5.95
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
NICK'S WAY TACO
One taco with a crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
