Tacos in Marina/Cow Hollow
Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants that serve tacos
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Taco - Dirty Bird
|$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
More about TACKO
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD
|$9.75
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$5.95
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
|NICK'S WAY TACO
One taco with a crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo & guacamole