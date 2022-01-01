Mission restaurants you'll love

Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Mission restaurants

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
Cellarmaker House of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Hall Special$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
Sampler 4pk$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
CHoP Dank Dabs$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a la brasa package$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
More about Limon - Catering
flour+water pizzeria image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Bear$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
Butternut Squash Arancini$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
More about flour+water pizzeria
Aditi Indian Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Aditi Indian Cuisine

1101 Valencia St., San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$2.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Zeera Rice$4.00
More about Aditi Indian Cuisine
Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomito al Jugo Bowl$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Adobo Bowl$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Aji de Gallina Bowl$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

790 Valencia Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
Sunset Beach$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
Brain Alchemy$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about Project Juice
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Etcetera Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
Caprese$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Kitava image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plantains$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
Add Utensils$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
Sweet Plantain Bowl$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
More about Kitava
SF Reem's CA Mission image

 

SF Reem's CA Mission

2901 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie$3.50
House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!
Cheese & Nigella Fatayer$4.50
Akkawi Arabic brined cheese & nigella seed turnover. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.
Falafel Wrap$14.00
Flatbread wrap, falafel, pickles, cucumbers, tomato, lemon tahini & mint
More about SF Reem's CA Mission
Barzotto image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Piccata
Lilliput Capers, Parsley, Lemon
Strozzapretti$16.00
Kale & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
Spaghetti$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Barzotto
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Chicha Morada$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pobrecito$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
Sm Verde$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
Mariquitas$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
More about Media Noche
Mission Street Burgers image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mission Street Burgers

2323 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheeseburger$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
Bacon Blue Burger$10.50
Bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onions and mayo
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
More about Mission Street Burgers
Ramenwell image

 

Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Lover Ramen$13.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, egg ramen noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, slow poached egg, seared tofu
Gluten Free Pork Ramen$18.95
Gluten free thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, gluten free ramen noodles, gluten free pork chashu, 1/2 soft boiled egg, nori, corn, scallion, black garlic oil
Vegan Ramen$14.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, local artisan vegan noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms,
bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, seared tofu, aonori sesame
More about Ramenwell
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mission Burger$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Drifter (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
More about ABV
BrewVino, SF image

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$10.00
4 oz grass fed patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato,]s on a brioche buns
Al Pastor$23.00
Red Sauce, three cheese blend, al pastor meat, fresh pineapple, pickled red onion, topped with feta and parsley
Sausage & Mushroom Pie$22.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
More about BrewVino, SF
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil$11.00
Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón$11.00
Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco$5.50
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Nopalito 18th St. image

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Mexicano$5.00
Arroz, tomate, zanahoria, cebolla
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Totopos hecho a mano & 8oz de guacamole
Frijoles Pinquitos$5.00
Frijoles, guajillo, cebolla & ajo
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Set$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Fried Avocado Burrito$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Polli-papas$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
El pescador$140.00
Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10/
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
More about Limon - Catering
Flour+Water Holiday Menu image

 

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Liholiho Yacht Club image

 

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
More about Liholiho Yacht Club
Flour + Water - San Francisco image

 

Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
The Morris image

 

The Morris

2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Half Smoked Duck$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
More about The Morris
Farming Hope at Manny's image

 

Farming Hope at Manny's

3092 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All the Dips$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
Impossible Kofte Bowl$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
Eggplant Sabich Pita$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
More about Farming Hope at Manny's

