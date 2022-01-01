Mission restaurants you'll love
Mission's top cuisines
Must-try Mission restaurants
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Taquitos de papa (V)
|$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
|BURGER AND FRIES
|$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
Good Good Culture Club
3560 18th Street, SF
|Popular items
|Spring Peas
|$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
|Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken
|$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
|Butter Beans
|$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beer Hall Special
|$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
|Sampler 4pk
|$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
|CHoP Dank Dabs
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pollo a la brasa package
|$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
|Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)
|$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]
|$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|OG Bear
|$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
|Pepperoni
|$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
|Butternut Squash Arancini
|$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
FRENCH FRIES
Aditi Indian Cuisine
1101 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.00
|Saag Paneer
|$14.00
|Zeera Rice
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Lomito al Jugo Bowl
|$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Adobo Bowl
|$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Aji de Gallina Bowl
|$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
790 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)
|$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
|Sunset Beach
|$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
|Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
|Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
|Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Plantains
|$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
|Add Utensils
|$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
|Sweet Plantain Bowl
|$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
SF Reem's CA Mission
2901 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie
|$3.50
House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!
|Cheese & Nigella Fatayer
|$4.50
Akkawi Arabic brined cheese & nigella seed turnover. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.
|Falafel Wrap
|$14.00
Flatbread wrap, falafel, pickles, cucumbers, tomato, lemon tahini & mint
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Barzotto
1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Piccata
Lilliput Capers, Parsley, Lemon
|Strozzapretti
|$16.00
Kale & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Limon Rotisserie
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Bruselas
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
|Chicha Morada
|$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pobrecito
|$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
|Sm Verde
|$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
|Mariquitas
|$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mission Street Burgers
2323 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Cheeseburger
|$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onions and mayo
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
Ramenwell
3378 18th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Lover Ramen
|$13.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, egg ramen noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, slow poached egg, seared tofu
|Gluten Free Pork Ramen
|$18.95
Gluten free thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, gluten free ramen noodles, gluten free pork chashu, 1/2 soft boiled egg, nori, corn, scallion, black garlic oil
|Vegan Ramen
|$14.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, local artisan vegan noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms,
bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, seared tofu, aonori sesame
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Mission Burger
|$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
|Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup
—
Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
|Drifter (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$10.00
4 oz grass fed patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato,]s on a brioche buns
|Al Pastor
|$23.00
Red Sauce, three cheese blend, al pastor meat, fresh pineapple, pickled red onion, topped with feta and parsley
|Sausage & Mushroom Pie
|$22.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Popular items
|Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil
|$11.00
|Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón
|$11.00
|Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco
|$5.50
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Arroz Mexicano
|$5.00
Arroz, tomate, zanahoria, cebolla
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
Totopos hecho a mano & 8oz de guacamole
|Frijoles Pinquitos
|$5.00
Frijoles, guajillo, cebolla & ajo
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Set
|$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
|Fried Avocado Burrito
|$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Bruselas
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
|Polli-papas
|$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
Limon - Catering
1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Ceviche mixto
|$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
|El pescador
|$140.00
Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10/
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]
|$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
Flour+Water Holiday Menu
2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|limonata
|$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
|San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18
|$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
|Valentine's Day Pairing Flight
|$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
Liholiho Yacht Club
871 Sutter St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|hand pie
|$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
|crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only
|$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
|"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only
|$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
Flour + Water - San Francisco
2401 harrison street, san francisco
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Dinner for 1
|$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
|Strozzapreti Verde
|$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
|Dinner for 1
|$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
The Morris
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid
|$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
|Half Smoked Duck
|$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
Farming Hope at Manny's
3092 16th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|All the Dips
|$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
|Impossible Kofte Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
|Eggplant Sabich Pita
|$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
- 2