Mission Bay restaurants you'll love

More about Saap Ver
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mow Chicken
|$14.95
Spicy Flat Noodle, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bean Sprout
|Spring Rolls
|$9.95
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
|Fresh Rolls
|$9.95
Tofu, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Vermicelli, Mint, Rice Paper Wrapped served with Peanut Sauce
More about Amici's
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Death by Taco
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco
|$7.00
|Choose Two
|Guacamole and Chips
|$15.00
More about Little Skillet
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|2 Piece Fried Chicken
|$14.50
Two Pieces of Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy chicken. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
|Mac & Cheese
Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$17.50
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
475 6th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips
|$13.00
House-made seitan strips, served with our creamy ranch dressing, carrots and celery with hot sauce on the side
|Original Southern Fried Tofu
|$11.00
Simple and Delicious Crispy crunchy tofu, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and our creamy garlic aioli. Served with side salad
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|THE MOTHERSHIP BURGER
|$18.00
Angus patty, tomato, beer
onions, umami mayo, American bun
served with fries.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN, FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLES
|MORROCAN TACO
|$14.00
Braised chicken, beer-plumped raisins, pickled carrot, mint yogurt served on paratha bread.