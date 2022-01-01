Mission Bay restaurants you'll love

Go
Mission Bay restaurants
Toast

Mission Bay's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Mission Bay restaurants

Saap Ver image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mow Chicken$14.95
Spicy Flat Noodle, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bean Sprout
Spring Rolls$9.95
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Fresh Rolls$9.95
Tofu, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Vermicelli, Mint, Rice Paper Wrapped served with Peanut Sauce
More about Saap Ver
Amici's image

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Amici's
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco$7.00
Choose Two
Guacamole and Chips$15.00
More about Death by Taco
Little Skillet image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Piece Fried Chicken$14.50
Two Pieces of Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy chicken. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
Mac & Cheese
Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.
3 Piece Fried Chicken$17.50
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
More about Little Skillet
Restaurant banner

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

475 6th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angry Buffalo Seitan Strips$13.00
House-made seitan strips, served with our creamy ranch dressing, carrots and celery with hot sauce on the side
Original Southern Fried Tofu$11.00
Simple and Delicious Crispy crunchy tofu, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and our creamy garlic aioli. Served with side salad
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Restaurant banner

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE MOTHERSHIP BURGER$18.00
Angus patty, tomato, beer
onions, umami mayo, American bun
served with fries.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN, FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLES
MORROCAN TACO$14.00
Braised chicken, beer-plumped raisins, pickled carrot, mint yogurt served on paratha bread.
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mission Bay

Tacos

Po Boy

Map

More near Mission Bay to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Inner Richmond

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Castro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Presidio

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston