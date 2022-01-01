Po boy in Mission Bay
Mission Bay restaurants that serve po boy
More about Little Skillet
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Catfish Po' Boy
|$15.50
Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Catfish on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
|Boneless Chicken Po' Boy
|$13.50
No bones to pick in this classic Fried Chicken Po’Boy! Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
475 6th street, San Francisco
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
|Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries