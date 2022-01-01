Po boy in Mission Bay

Mission Bay restaurants that serve po boy

Catfish Po' Boy image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Catfish Po' Boy$15.50
Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Catfish on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
Boneless Chicken Po' Boy$13.50
No bones to pick in this classic Fried Chicken Po’Boy! Choice of Crispy Fried or Blackened Chicken on a soft white roll, topped with jalapeño kale slaw, leafy green romaine, juicy tomatoes, house pickles and a slather of remoulade, served with housemade chips. Need more reasons to indulge? Ingredients are fresh, aromatic and locally-sourced!
More about Little Skillet
Restaurant banner

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

475 6th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco

