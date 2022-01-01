Mission American restaurants you'll love
Good Good Culture Club
3560 18th Street, SF
|Popular items
|Spring Peas
|$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
|Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken
|$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
|Butter Beans
|$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
|Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
|Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Plantains
|$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
|Add Utensils
|$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
|Sweet Plantain Bowl
|$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Mission Burger
|$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
|Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup
—
Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
|Drifter (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Liholiho Yacht Club
871 Sutter St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|hand pie
|$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
|crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only
|$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
|"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only
|$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
The Morris
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid
|$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
|Half Smoked Duck
|$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
Luna - San Francisco
694 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|LUNA BURGER
|$21.00
|SIDE FRIES
|$6.00
|LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN
|$28.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cornbread Skillet
|$12.00
whipped piquillo-molasses butter
|Double Green Chili Smash Burger
|$16.00
tender potato roll, melty queso, charred shishito aioli, escabeche, fries
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
|$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Quik Dog
3010 20th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|I'm Here Now
Already Here?
Let us know so we can get you served as Quik as possible!
|French Fries
|$5.95
Thrice-cooked Kennebec potatoes. Served with ketchup and ‘Doggie' sauce on the side.
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, lettuce, onion, pickles, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.