Mission American restaurants you'll love

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mission

Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
Etcetera Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
Caprese$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Kitava image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plantains$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
Add Utensils$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
Sweet Plantain Bowl$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
More about Kitava
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mission Burger$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Drifter (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
More about ABV
Liholiho Yacht Club image

 

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
More about Liholiho Yacht Club
The Morris image

 

The Morris

2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Half Smoked Duck$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
More about The Morris
Luna - San Francisco image

 

Luna - San Francisco

694 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LUNA BURGER$21.00
SIDE FRIES$6.00
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN$28.00
More about Luna - San Francisco
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Tuna Sandwich$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about Dolores Park Cafe
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread Skillet$12.00
whipped piquillo-molasses butter
Double Green Chili Smash Burger$16.00
tender potato roll, melty queso, charred shishito aioli, escabeche, fries
Smoked BBQ Ribs$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses
More about West of Pecos
Quik Dog image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Quik Dog

3010 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
I'm Here Now
Already Here?
Let us know so we can get you served as Quik as possible!
French Fries$5.95
Thrice-cooked Kennebec potatoes. Served with ketchup and ‘Doggie' sauce on the side.
Crispy Chicken Sando$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, lettuce, onion, pickles, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
More about Quik Dog
Boogaloos image

FRENCH FRIES

Boogaloos

3296 22nd St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1867 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Boogaloos
Heirloom Cafe image

 

Heirloom Cafe

2500 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$18.00
classic pepperoni
Alpine$22.00
maitake and hedgehog mushrooms, bacon, sherried onions, alpine cheese
Butternut Squash Soup$13.00
pumpkin seed oil, toasted pepitas, crème fraîche
More about Heirloom Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mission

Ceviche

Kale Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Lomo

Pies

Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston