Mission American restaurants you'll love

Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.

*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*

We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.

Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.

There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.

1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest

2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.

Easy as pie and better for the planet.

