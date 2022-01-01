Mission breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mission
More about Project Juice
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
790 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)
|$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
|Sunset Beach
|$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
|Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about The Liberties
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Mission Burger
|$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about West of Pecos
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cornbread Skillet
|$12.00
whipped piquillo-molasses butter
|Double Green Chili Smash Burger
|$16.00
tender potato roll, melty queso, charred shishito aioli, escabeche, fries
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
|$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses
More about Cafe La Taza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
|Gallo PInto
|$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas