Mission brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Mission

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Cellarmaker House of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Hall Special$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
Sampler 4pk$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
CHoP Dank Dabs$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Southern Pacific Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Pacific Brewing

620 Treat Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Tacos$10.00
house made black bean patty with cheddar cheese, pico do gallo, and shredded lettuce
More about Southern Pacific Brewing

