Mission cafés you'll love

SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
790 Valencia Street, San Francisco
Popular items
Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)
|$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
Sunset Beach
|$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
Farming Hope at Manny's
3092 16th Street, San Francisco
Popular items
All the Dips
|$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
Impossible Kofte Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
Eggplant Sabich Pita
|$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
Popular items
Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Tuna Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
Popular items
Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
Cheeseburger
|$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Gallo PInto
|$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas