Mission cafés you'll love

Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

790 Valencia Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
Sunset Beach$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
Brain Alchemy$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about Project Juice
Farming Hope at Manny's image

 

Farming Hope at Manny's

3092 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All the Dips$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
Impossible Kofte Bowl$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
Eggplant Sabich Pita$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
More about Farming Hope at Manny's
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Tuna Sandwich$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilaquiles$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
Cheeseburger$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Gallo PInto$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas
More about Cafe La Taza

