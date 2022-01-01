Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mission dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Mission restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Mission

Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Poppyseed Steam Bun$16.00
LYC spam katsu, kimchi, pickled cucumber, spicy aioli 2 ea
More about Good Good Culture Club
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Tacos$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Empanadas$11.00
portobello mushroom, corn, oaxaca cheese, salsa roja
Fried Chicken Tacos$11.00
Served on handmade flour tortilla, chipotle yogurt, coleslaw. Sorry, no substitutions.
More about Loló Restaurant
The Morris image

 

The Morris

2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buckwheat Doughnuts$12.00
Four buckwheat brioche doughnuts are deep fried. Tossed in a cinnamon and chili powder sugar and served with a whiskey and maple creme anglaise.
Little Gems Salad$16.00
Little Gem lettuce tossed in an emulsified hazelnut vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano reggiano, crushed hazelnuts, and bacon lardons.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Roasted Root Veggies Feeds 2$15.00
Seasonal accompaniment to our smoked duck.
More about The Morris
Gracias Madre image

 

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coliflor Frito$15.00
Flash fried cauliflower mixed with spicy cashew cheese
Guacamole con Chips$12.00
Mashed avocado with cilantro, onion, chilies and limes
Papas al Horno$11.00
Be Love Farm potatoes roasted with olive oil and garlic, topped with spicy chipotle cashew cheese
More about Gracias Madre

