Mission dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Little Gem lettuce tossed in an emulsified hazelnut vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano reggiano, crushed hazelnuts, and bacon lardons.

We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.

Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.

There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.

1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest

2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.

Easy as pie and better for the planet.

