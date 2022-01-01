Mission Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Mission
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pollo a la brasa package
|$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
|Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)
|$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]
|$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
More about Sanguchon Eatery
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Lomito al Jugo Bowl
|$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Adobo Bowl
|$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Aji de Gallina Bowl
|$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Bruselas
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
|Chicha Morada
|$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
More about Media Noche
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pobrecito
|$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
|Sm Verde
|$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
|Mariquitas
|$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Popular items
|Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil
|$11.00
|Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón
|$11.00
|Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco
|$5.50
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Bruselas
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
|Polli-papas
|$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Ceviche mixto
|$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
|El pescador
|$140.00
Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10/
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]
|$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
More about Cafe La Taza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
|Gallo PInto
|$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas