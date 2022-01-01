Mission Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Mission

Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a la brasa package$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
More about Limon - Catering
Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomito al Jugo Bowl$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Adobo Bowl$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Aji de Gallina Bowl$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Chicha Morada$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pobrecito$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
Sm Verde$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
Mariquitas$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
More about Media Noche
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil$11.00
Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón$11.00
Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco$5.50
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Polli-papas$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
El pescador$140.00
Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10/
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
More about Limon - Catering
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilaquiles$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
Cheeseburger$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Gallo PInto$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas
More about Cafe La Taza
Boogaloos image

FRENCH FRIES

Boogaloos

3296 22nd St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1867 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Boogaloos

