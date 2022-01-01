Mission Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mission

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Nopalito 18th St. image

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Mexicano$5.00
Arroz, tomate, zanahoria, cebolla
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Totopos hecho a mano & 8oz de guacamole
Frijoles Pinquitos$5.00
Frijoles, guajillo, cebolla & ajo
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Set$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Fried Avocado Burrito$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
El Buen Comer image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas$15.00
Cheese enchiladas simmered in either a red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco (Cheese) and onions with rice and beans
Quesadilla Chilanga$10.00
Handmade organic corn tortilla filled with cheese and the filling of your choice
Dozen Tamales$44.00
Choice your flavor of tamal and specify quantity in the note session.
More about El Buen Comer
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread Skillet$12.00
whipped piquillo-molasses butter
Double Green Chili Smash Burger$16.00
tender potato roll, melty queso, charred shishito aioli, escabeche, fries
Smoked BBQ Ribs$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses
More about West of Pecos

