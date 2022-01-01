Mission Mexican restaurants you'll love
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Taquitos de papa (V)
|$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
|BURGER AND FRIES
|$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Arroz Mexicano
|$5.00
Arroz, tomate, zanahoria, cebolla
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
Totopos hecho a mano & 8oz de guacamole
|Frijoles Pinquitos
|$5.00
Frijoles, guajillo, cebolla & ajo
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Set
|$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
|Fried Avocado Burrito
|$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
El Buen Comer
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$15.00
Cheese enchiladas simmered in either a red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco (Cheese) and onions with rice and beans
|Quesadilla Chilanga
|$10.00
Handmade organic corn tortilla filled with cheese and the filling of your choice
|Dozen Tamales
|$44.00
Choice your flavor of tamal and specify quantity in the note session.
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cornbread Skillet
|$12.00
whipped piquillo-molasses butter
|Double Green Chili Smash Burger
|$16.00
tender potato roll, melty queso, charred shishito aioli, escabeche, fries
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
|$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses