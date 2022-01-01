Mission pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Mission
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beer Hall Special
|$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
|Sampler 4pk
|$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
|CHoP Dank Dabs
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about flour+water pizzeria
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|OG Bear
|$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
|Pepperoni
|$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
|Butternut Squash Arancini
|$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour+Water Holiday Menu
2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|limonata
|$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
|San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18
|$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
|Valentine's Day Pairing Flight
|$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
Flour + Water - San Francisco
2401 harrison street, san francisco
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Dinner for 1
|$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
|Strozzapreti Verde
|$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
|Dinner for 1
|$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
2170 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Impossible Souvlaki
|$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
|Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)
|$13.00
house made ranch
|Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)
|$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan