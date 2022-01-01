Mission pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Mission

Cellarmaker House of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Hall Special$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
Sampler 4pk$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
CHoP Dank Dabs$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
flour+water pizzeria image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Bear$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
Butternut Squash Arancini$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
More about flour+water pizzeria
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Flour+Water Holiday Menu image

 

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour + Water - San Francisco image

 

Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen image

 

Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

2170 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Souvlaki$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)$13.00
house made ranch
Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mission

Ceviche

Kale Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Lomo

Pies

Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston