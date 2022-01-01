Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
half dozen chicken wings:
More about flour+water pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Franks red hot sauce
*comes with side of celery and carrots
More about BrewVino, SF

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

French Fries

Nachos

Pork Belly

Turkey Clubs

Chips And Salsa

Ceviche

Panna Cotta

Garden Salad

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston