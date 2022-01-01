Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Mission
/
San Francisco
/
Mission
/
Buffalo Wings
Mission restaurants that serve buffalo wings
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
No reviews yet
Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Wings
$13.00
half dozen chicken wings:
More about flour+water pizzeria
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
Avg 5
(45 reviews)
Buffalo Wings
$12.00
Franks red hot sauce
*comes with side of celery and carrots
More about BrewVino, SF
Browse other tasty dishes in Mission
French Fries
Nachos
Pork Belly
Turkey Clubs
Chips And Salsa
Ceviche
Panna Cotta
Garden Salad
More near Mission to explore
SoMa
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mission Bay
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Union Square
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
NoPa
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston