Ceviche in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve ceviche
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
Limon Rotisserie
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fish and Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
pico de gallo salsa, roasted pepper-citrus sauce, corn nuts