Chicken nuggets in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.
More about Kitava
West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
More about West of Pecos

