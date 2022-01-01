Chicken salad in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, chopped cilantro tossed in sesame soy vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken in peanut sauce and sesame seeds
Chicken Salad$9.00
Mayo mustard aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucmber slices with homemade chicken salad on choice of bread
More about Cafe La Taza

