Chicken tenders in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.00
two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or rice
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"$7.50
coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips
More about Media Noche
BrewVino, SF image

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Beyond Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.00
More about BrewVino, SF
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$5.00
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

