Chicken tenders in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or rice
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"
|$7.50
coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Kids Beyond Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$13.00