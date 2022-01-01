Chipotle chicken in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Chipotle Aioli$13.95
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Alfredo$15.50
Creamy chipotle alfredo with onions, fresh garlic, lemon marinated chicken breast, peas and carrots tossed with linguine pasta and topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Chipotle Tinga Flautas$16.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken chiptole tingas and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Served with rice and beans
More about Cafe La Taza

