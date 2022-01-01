Clams in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mission
Mission
/
San Francisco
/
Mission
/
Clams
Mission restaurants that serve clams
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
No reviews yet
Clam Pie
$23.00
white clam, fennel, capers, oregano, parmesan
More about flour+water pizzeria
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Clam Pie
$25.00
cherrystones, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
More about Pizzeria Delfina
