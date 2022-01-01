Croissants in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.25
Almond Croissant$4.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.95
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
More about Dolores Park Cafe
PLAIN CROISSANT image

 

Tartine

595 Alabama Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
TGSD - Plain Croissant$5.00
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
More about Tartine
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT image

PASTRY

Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (10002 reviews)
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
More about Tartine Bakery

