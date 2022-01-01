Croissants in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve croissants
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Croissant
|$3.25
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.95
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
Tartine
595 Alabama Street, San Francisco
|TGSD - Plain Croissant
|$5.00
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$5.00
butter croissant
PASTRY
Tartine Bakery
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|FRANGIPANE CROISSANT
|$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$5.00
butter croissant