Curry in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ginger Squash Curry Combo Meal$15.00
Butternut squash cooked in coconut milk and yellow curry spices. Served with jasmine rice, roasted squash, bell pepper, and cilantro. Combo comes with an OLIPOP Cream Soda.
More about Kitava
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Curried Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe

