Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Bento$16.95
Chicken katsu curry with carrots and potatoes, rice, side salad with carrot ginger dressing, pickled ginger, wakame seaweed salad.
More about Ramenwell
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Curried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Curry Chicken Sandwich
Curried Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

Quesadillas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chili

Pasta Salad

Kale Salad

Burritos

Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (75 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston