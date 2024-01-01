Curry chicken in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve curry chicken
Ramenwell
3378 18th St., San Francisco
|Chicken Curry Bento
|$16.95
Chicken katsu curry with carrots and potatoes, rice, side salad with carrot ginger dressing, pickled ginger, wakame seaweed salad.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Curry Chicken Sandwich
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette