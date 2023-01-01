Flan in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mission restaurants that serve flan
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
Avg 4.5
(38 reviews)
Flan De Quinoa
$8.00
More about Sanguchon Eatery
TORTA
El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
Avg 4.8
(194 reviews)
Coconut Flan
$9.00
Rum & coconut egg custard
***Contains Gluten
More about El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
