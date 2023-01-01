Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve flan

Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan De Quinoa$8.00
More about Sanguchon Eatery
El Buen Comer image

TORTA

El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Flan$9.00
Rum & coconut egg custard
***Contains Gluten
More about El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

Egg Sandwiches

Calamari

Crispy Chicken

Quesadillas

Lomo

Chipotle Chicken

Chili

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston