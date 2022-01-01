Kale salad in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve kale salad
More about The Liberties
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Baby Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons
More about Loló Restaurant
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.