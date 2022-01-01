Kale salad in Mission

The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons
More about The Liberties
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
More about Loló Restaurant
Kale salad image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Kale Salad image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Quik Dog

3010 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.95
Curly kale, avocado, Parmesan, pepitas, slow-cooked egg yolk dressing.
More about Quik Dog

