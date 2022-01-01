Lomo in Mission

Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Saltado Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado Sandwich$15.00
beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo saltado$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
More about Limon Rotisserie
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo saltado$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
More about Limon Rotisserie

