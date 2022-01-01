Lomo in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve lomo
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Lomo Saltado Sandwich
|$15.00
beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Limon Rotisserie
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy