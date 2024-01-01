Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve pasta salad

Mission Picnic image

 

Mission Picnic

983 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad (vgn)$4.00
italian pasta with artichoke
More about Mission Picnic
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad$8.00
macaroni with sundried tomatoes, green beans, parmigiano, basil and aioli
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop

