Pies in Mission

flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Burrata Pie
|$22.00
tomato, fresh burrata, basil, chili oil, lemon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Meat Pie
|$24.00
Red sauce, fennel garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, three cheese blend
|Sausage & Mushroom Pie
|$22.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley