Pies in Mission

Mission restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrata Pie$22.00
tomato, fresh burrata, basil, chili oil, lemon
More about flour+water pizzeria
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
0ce429df-b3b8-4c21-b1e7-61b30d4e6c82 image

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Pie$24.00
Red sauce, fennel garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, three cheese blend
Sausage & Mushroom Pie$22.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
More about BrewVino, SF
hand pie image

 

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
More about Liholiho Yacht Club

