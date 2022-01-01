Quesadillas in Mission

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$5.00
Mini corn quesadilla- GOES GREAT WITH DRINKS!!!!!!!
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Birria Quesadillas$13.00
oaxaca cheese, habanero/lime onions, salsa verde. Served on blue corn tortillas
More about Loló Restaurant
357f3b8e-264f-4e7c-8db7-f54742751e15 image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Chilanga$10.00
Handmade organic corn tortilla filled with cheese and the filling of your choice
More about El Buen Comer
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jackfruit Quesadilla$13.00
More about West of Pecos

