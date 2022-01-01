Tacos in Mission

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos "Jack in the Bell"$10.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and iceburg lettuce with hot sauce. Just like your fast food favorites. Three for $10
QuesaBirria Taco$5.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldito dipping sauce
More about Lupulandia Brewing
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
'Baja Shrimp' Tacos$12.00
Baja Style - 2 tacos per order.
More about ABV
Tacos image

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$12.00
Dos tacos con jalapeño, cebolla, cilantro y salsa
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
El Buen Comer image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos
Handmade organic corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice
More about El Buen Comer
eee1e637-0208-48d9-acd2-9e3d11dd3349 image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
spicy salsa de arbol, smokey aioli, avocado, cabbage
Brisket Tacos$16.00
coffee-rubbed, pickled sweet onion, griddled queso, cabbage
More about West of Pecos
Black Bean Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Pacific Brewing

620 Treat Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Tacos$10.00
house made black bean patty with cheddar cheese, pico do gallo, and shredded lettuce
More about Southern Pacific Brewing

