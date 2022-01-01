Tacos in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve tacos
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Tacos "Jack in the Bell"
|$10.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and iceburg lettuce with hot sauce. Just like your fast food favorites. Three for $10
|QuesaBirria Taco
|$5.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldito dipping sauce
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|'Baja Shrimp' Tacos
|$12.00
Baja Style - 2 tacos per order.
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Tacos
|$12.00
Dos tacos con jalapeño, cebolla, cilantro y salsa
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
TORTA
El Buen Comer
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Tacos
Handmade organic corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
spicy salsa de arbol, smokey aioli, avocado, cabbage
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
coffee-rubbed, pickled sweet onion, griddled queso, cabbage