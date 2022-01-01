Noe Valley restaurants you'll love

Must-try Noe Valley restaurants

Ardiana image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little Gems$14.00
Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing*
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Prosciutto Pizza$22.00
Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma
Brussels Sprouts Pizza$20.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina
More about Ardiana
HAMANO SUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamno Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamachi$4.00
YellowTail
Homemade Gyoza$10.00
heritage kurobuta pork, cabbage, napa, chive
California$10.00
Crab Salad & Avocado
More about Hamno Sushi
Firefly Restaurant image

SOUPS

Firefly Restaurant

4288 24th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Horseradish Cole Slaw
Order more than you want. Eat it out of the fridge in your underwear at 3am. You're welcome.
Mashed Potatoes
No frills, classic buttery mashed with heaps of gravy on the side.
Biscuit$4.00
Damn fine, they say. Contains gluten. The only thing that contains gluten on the menu. Includes whipped honey butter.
More about Firefly Restaurant
Novy Restaurant image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panos Burger$20.00
House-ground lamb, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, tzatziki, olive tapenade
Lamb Gyro$20.00
Thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki. Served with fries
NOVY Burger$19.00
House-ground beef, pepper jack, mushroom, arugula, tomato, onion, green goddess. Served with fries
More about Novy Restaurant
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant image

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Salad$13.00
roasted sweet potato, pepitas, avocado green goddess
Salisbury Meatballs$24.00
creamy potatoes, caramelized onions, red wine jus
(no modifications)
Deviled Eggs$5.00
bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, kettle chips
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

