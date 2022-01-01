Noe Valley restaurants you'll love
Noe Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Noe Valley restaurants
Ardiana
1781 Church Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Little Gems
|$14.00
Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing*
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$22.00
Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma
|Brussels Sprouts Pizza
|$20.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamno Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hamachi
|$4.00
YellowTail
|Homemade Gyoza
|$10.00
heritage kurobuta pork, cabbage, napa, chive
|California
|$10.00
Crab Salad & Avocado
SOUPS
Firefly Restaurant
4288 24th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Horseradish Cole Slaw
Order more than you want. Eat it out of the fridge in your underwear at 3am. You're welcome.
|Mashed Potatoes
No frills, classic buttery mashed with heaps of gravy on the side.
|Biscuit
|$4.00
Damn fine, they say. Contains gluten. The only thing that contains gluten on the menu. Includes whipped honey butter.
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Panos Burger
|$20.00
House-ground lamb, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, tzatziki, olive tapenade
|Lamb Gyro
|$20.00
Thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki. Served with fries
|NOVY Burger
|$19.00
House-ground beef, pepper jack, mushroom, arugula, tomato, onion, green goddess. Served with fries
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
1199 Church Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
roasted sweet potato, pepitas, avocado green goddess
|Salisbury Meatballs
|$24.00
creamy potatoes, caramelized onions, red wine jus
(no modifications)
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, kettle chips