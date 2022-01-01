Kale salad in
Noe Valley
/
San Francisco
/
Noe Valley
/
Kale Salad
Noe Valley restaurants that serve kale salad
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$18.00
Dates, quinoa, walnuts, goat cheese, fried red onions
More about Novy Restaurant
More near Noe Valley to explore
Marina/Cow Hollow
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
SoMa
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Union Square
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Embarcadero
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
NoPa
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston