NoPa restaurants you'll love
NoPa's top cuisines
Must-try NoPa restaurants
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Red Beans & Rice
|$6.50
Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions
|Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
|Biscuit
|$3.50
Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter
More about Bar Crudo
SEAFOOD
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken
|$6.00
peanut butter mole, carrot escabeche, cabbage, pickled onion, corn tortilla
|Tombo Tuna Crudo
|$18.00
ruby grapefruit, cucumber, radish, chili oil, sesame fennel spice, lime
|Carne Asada
|$7.00
heirloom tomato pico de gallo, avocado crema, grilled green onion, radish, flour tortilla
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
|Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Half Dozen Wings. Served With Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce