NoPa restaurants you'll love

Toast

NoPa's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Southern
Must-try NoPa restaurants

Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Beans & Rice$6.50
Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
Biscuit$3.50
Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter
Bar Crudo image

SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$6.00
peanut butter mole, carrot escabeche, cabbage, pickled onion, corn tortilla
Tombo Tuna Crudo$18.00
ruby grapefruit, cucumber, radish, chili oil, sesame fennel spice, lime
Carne Asada$7.00
heirloom tomato pico de gallo, avocado crema, grilled green onion, radish, flour tortilla
Barrel Head Brewhouse image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
Fish & Chips$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
Smoked Wings$12.00
Half Dozen Wings. Served With Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in NoPa

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

More near NoPa to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pacific Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stonestown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Embarcadero

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
