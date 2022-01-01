Tacos in NoPa

Go
NoPa restaurants
Toast

NoPa restaurants that serve tacos

Crispy Cod Taco image

SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Cod Taco$7.00
avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Prawn Taco$8.00
tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage
More about Bar Crudo

Browse other tasty dishes in NoPa

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near NoPa to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pacific Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stonestown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Embarcadero

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston