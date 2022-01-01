Outer Sunset restaurants you'll love

Outer Sunset restaurants
Toast

Outer Sunset's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Outer Sunset restaurants

Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ELOTE$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
More about Sunset Cantina
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower Toast$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
More about Outerlands
Seven Stills image

 

Seven Stills

3645 Lawton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Watermelon 6-pack$10.99
5.7% ABV
GUAVA CITRUS
Mother Nature’s Tropical Superfruit. A blend of citrus and real pink guava are added into every batch for a flavor that’s bold and colorful. There’s a reason this is our flagship hard agua fresca – its crisp, fruity, and damn-near perfect.
Slo Flo - Czech Pilsner$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly. 5.5%ABV
Ginger Kola 6-pack$10.99
5.7% ABV
Sparkling Aguas Frescas - Gluten Free. Brewed with real Organic Ginger Juice, and Kola Seeds.
More about Seven Stills
