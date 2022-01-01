Outer Sunset restaurants you'll love
More about Sunset Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
|TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
|TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
More about Outerlands
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower Toast
|$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
More about Seven Stills
Seven Stills
3645 Lawton St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Watermelon 6-pack
|$10.99
5.7% ABV
GUAVA CITRUS
Mother Nature’s Tropical Superfruit. A blend of citrus and real pink guava are added into every batch for a flavor that’s bold and colorful. There’s a reason this is our flagship hard agua fresca – its crisp, fruity, and damn-near perfect.
|Slo Flo - Czech Pilsner
|$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly. 5.5%ABV
|Ginger Kola 6-pack
|$10.99
5.7% ABV
Sparkling Aguas Frescas - Gluten Free. Brewed with real Organic Ginger Juice, and Kola Seeds.