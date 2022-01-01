Pacific Heights restaurants you'll love
Pacific Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Pacific Heights restaurants
More about The Snug
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Snug
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Winter Salad (TO-GO)
|$14.00
Mixed greens, radish, dried cranberries, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seed, maple balsamic dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy
*Gluten free, Vegetarian*
|Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO
|$15.00
Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, scallions, and hoisin (Cantonese condiment).
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
|Fall Salad TO-GO
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Frisee, Sugar Snap Pea, Pea Sprout, Sunflower Seed, Green Goddess.
*GF, Vegan*
More about Chouquet's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Chouquet's
2500 Washington St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|BOURGUIGNON
|$28.00
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$12.00
|STEAK FRITES
|$29.00
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
marinated farro, goat cheese, arugula, seeds
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$12.00
garlic, capers, breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Jane on Fillmore
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Get Your Greens Smoothie
|$10.00
organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice
|Scrambled Egg Panini
|$11.00
homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)