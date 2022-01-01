Pacific Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Pacific Heights restaurants
Toast

Pacific Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
French
Scroll right

Must-try Pacific Heights restaurants

The Snug image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Salad (TO-GO)$14.00
Mixed greens, radish, dried cranberries, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seed, maple balsamic dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy
*Gluten free, Vegetarian*
Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO$15.00
Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, scallions, and hoisin (Cantonese condiment).
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Fall Salad TO-GO$14.00
Mixed Greens, Frisee, Sugar Snap Pea, Pea Sprout, Sunflower Seed, Green Goddess.
*GF, Vegan*
More about The Snug
Chouquet's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Chouquet's

2500 Washington St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BOURGUIGNON$28.00
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$12.00
STEAK FRITES$29.00
More about Chouquet's
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Beets$14.00
marinated farro, goat cheese, arugula, seeds
Spicy Cauliflower$12.00
garlic, capers, breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Jane on Fillmore image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Get Your Greens Smoothie$10.00
organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice
Scrambled Egg Panini$11.00
homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
More about Jane on Fillmore
Map

More near Pacific Heights to explore

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Noe Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Stonestown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Potrero Hill

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Presidio

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston