Potrero Hill restaurants you'll love

Potrero Hill restaurants
Toast

Potrero Hill's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
French
Latin American
Must-try Potrero Hill restaurants

Mochica image

 

Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Paella$30.00
Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer
Yucca fries$13.00
These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.
Aji de Gallina$25.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg
More about Mochica
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Chez Maman

1401 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini$17.00
creamy white wine sauce, mushrooms
Chicken Panini$13.00
pistou, aioli, roasted peppers
Hachis parmentier$17.00
ground beef, purée de pommes de terre, swiss cheese
More about Chez Maman
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Just For You Cafe

732 22nd street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2074 reviews)
Takeout
More about Just For You Cafe
