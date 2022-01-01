Potrero Hill restaurants you'll love
Potrero Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Potrero Hill restaurants
More about Mochica
Mochica
1469 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Seafood Paella
|$30.00
Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer
|Yucca fries
|$13.00
These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.
|Aji de Gallina
|$25.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg
More about Chez Maman
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Chez Maman
1401 18th St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fettuccini
|$17.00
creamy white wine sauce, mushrooms
|Chicken Panini
|$13.00
pistou, aioli, roasted peppers
|Hachis parmentier
|$17.00
ground beef, purée de pommes de terre, swiss cheese