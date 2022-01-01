Presidio restaurants you'll love

Toast

PSC Holiday Store image

 

PSC Holiday Store

563 Ruger St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CapaBunga Wine Cap$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
NEGRONI$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
Cheese Vault$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
More about PSC Holiday Store
Presidio Bowl Grill image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
Classic Churros$5.99
Classic churros with cinnamon and sugar.
Seasoned House Potato Chips$6.49
Freshly made and seasoned in house
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Presidio Social Club Exchange image

 

Presidio Social Club Exchange

563 Ruger St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (5067 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oven Roasted Broccoli$14.00
Serves (2) Garlic oil, red onions, herbed breadcrumbs.
Italian Butter Beans & Braised Greens$15.00
Serves (2). Onions, garlic, sherry, anchovies, chicken stock & tomatoes
Buttermilk Biscuits$12.00
1/2 dozen of Chef Rene's ready-to-bake buttermilk biscuits.
More about Presidio Social Club Exchange
