Presidio restaurants you'll love

PSC Holiday Store
563 Ruger St, San Francisco
|CapaBunga Wine Cap
|$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
|NEGRONI
|$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
|Cheese Vault
|$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
|Classic Churros
|$5.99
Classic churros with cinnamon and sugar.
|Seasoned House Potato Chips
|$6.49
Freshly made and seasoned in house
Presidio Social Club Exchange
563 Ruger St, San Francisco
|Oven Roasted Broccoli
|$14.00
Serves (2) Garlic oil, red onions, herbed breadcrumbs.
|Italian Butter Beans & Braised Greens
|$15.00
Serves (2). Onions, garlic, sherry, anchovies, chicken stock & tomatoes
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$12.00
1/2 dozen of Chef Rene's ready-to-bake buttermilk biscuits.