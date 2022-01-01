Russian Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Russian Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Russian Hill

The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
Denver$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad
The classic
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
Red Window & Little Red Window image

 

Red Window & Little Red Window

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$11.00
LRW sauce, lettuce, caramelized onion, house dill pickle
Matzo Ball Soup Quart$13.00
Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Mezcalito image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margaritas$16.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, or Hibiscus (7, 14, or 21 oz)
Guacamole and Chips$12.00
Avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, yellow corn chips
Tacos Al Pastor (3)$16.00
Marinated pork, salsa roja, roasted pineapple, onion and cilantro
Berber image

 

Berber

1516 Broadway, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Trio Dips$16.00
House smoked bread, bissara, muhammara, and labneh.
Barrio image

 

Barrio

900 North Point Suite J101, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
