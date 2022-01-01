Russian Hill bars & lounges you'll love
More about The New Spot On Polk
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
|Denver
|$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
The classic
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
More about Red Window & Little Red Window
Red Window & Little Red Window
500 Columbus ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
LRW sauce, lettuce, caramelized onion, house dill pickle
|Matzo Ball Soup Quart
|$13.00
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Mezcalito
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Margaritas
|$16.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, or Hibiscus (7, 14, or 21 oz)
|Guacamole and Chips
|$12.00
Avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, yellow corn chips
|Tacos Al Pastor (3)
|$16.00
Marinated pork, salsa roja, roasted pineapple, onion and cilantro
More about Berber
Berber
1516 Broadway, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Trio Dips
|$16.00
House smoked bread, bissara, muhammara, and labneh.