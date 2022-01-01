SoMa restaurants you'll love
SoMa's top cuisines
Must-try SoMa restaurants
More about The Willows
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The DIY Burger
|Basket of Garlic Fries
|$9.95
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
More about Square Pie Guys
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|How Mush-Room
|$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Yank Sing
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$5.95
for one
|Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
|$7.00
2 pc
|Pork & Shrimp Siu Mye
|$8.40
4 pc
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
|Seoul Storm
|$7.50
Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
|Shinjuku Shadow
|$7.50
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about Sanraku - Metreon
Sanraku - Metreon
135 4th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Tekka Maki
|$7.50
Tuna
|Ikura
|$8.50
Salmon roe
|Sashimi Platter
|$30.00
Chef's choice of 12pcs sliced raw fish, served with steamed rice
More about Birdsong
Birdsong
1085 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
|Birdbox
|$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about The Cavalier
FRENCH FRIES
The Cavalier
360n Jessie Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|STEAK FRITES
|$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
|MARLOWE BURGER
|$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
|BELFIORE BURRATA
|$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
More about Azucar Lounge
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
|Regular Burrito
|$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Salsa Fresca
More about Zero Zero
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
|Stoner Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
|Fillmore
|$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Cellarmaker Brewing Company
Cellarmaker Brewing Company
1150 Howard St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cloudy with a chance of Dobis IPA 4pk
|$20.00
The Dobis family is dedicated to brews made with 100 % Citra. Our tap list, like this Bay Area weather is changing all the time. However, we love Citra so much, there is usually a chance of Dobis. This Dobis has an expressive yeast to soften & add even more tropical fruity flavors to your experience. We enjoy the aromas of passionfruit, mango & pineapple.
|Mo' Nelson IPA 4pk
|$20.00
Mosaic and Nelson hops are two of our top faves. This beer is packed with fruit from these killer hops. Enjoy as they capoeira around your dome. Cantaloupe, Gooseberries, Blueberry and a slight touch of that dank diesel character that only our good bud Nelson can bring to the party.
|Tiny Dankster Pale 4pk
|$18.00
Hopped with generous additions of Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic & Citra this is one of our juiciest and favorite pale ale. It strikes the perfect balance between medium intensity hoppiness and very high drinkability. Notes of pineapple, kiwi, gooseberry, diesel, citrus and tropical fruits. Hold Me Closer Tiny Dankster!
More about Dough
PIZZA • DONUTS
Dough
1455 Market St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Down with the King
|$14.00
|BYO Pizza
|$9.95
|I Aint No Joke
|$15.00
More about Equator Coffees
SMOOTHIES
Equator Coffees
222 2nd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|B.L.A.T.*
|$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
|Iced Latte
|$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
|Mocha
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice