SoMa restaurants you'll love

The Dobis family is dedicated to brews made with 100 % Citra. Our tap list, like this Bay Area weather is changing all the time. However, we love Citra so much, there is usually a chance of Dobis. This Dobis has an expressive yeast to soften & add even more tropical fruity flavors to your experience. We enjoy the aromas of passionfruit, mango & pineapple.

