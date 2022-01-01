SoMa restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try SoMa restaurants

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The DIY Burger
Basket of Garlic Fries$9.95
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Crispy Brussels$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Square Pie Guys
Yank Sing image

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$5.95
for one
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun$7.00
2 pc
Pork & Shrimp Siu Mye$8.40
4 pc
More about Yank Sing
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
Seoul Storm$7.50
Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Shinjuku Shadow$7.50
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
SusieCakes image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Sanraku - Metreon image

 

Sanraku - Metreon

135 4th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tekka Maki$7.50
Tuna
Ikura$8.50
Salmon roe
Sashimi Platter$30.00
Chef's choice of 12pcs sliced raw fish, served with steamed rice
More about Sanraku - Metreon
Birdsong image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
Birdbox$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about Birdsong
The Cavalier image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cavalier

360n Jessie Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
MARLOWE BURGER$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
BELFIORE BURRATA$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
More about The Cavalier
Azucar Lounge image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Beans & Zucchini. With a Side of Chipotle Crema
Regular Burrito$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, Cheddar- Jack Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Salsa Fresca
More about Azucar Lounge
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Zero Zero
Cellarmaker Brewing Company image

 

Cellarmaker Brewing Company

1150 Howard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cloudy with a chance of Dobis IPA 4pk$20.00
The Dobis family is dedicated to brews made with 100 % Citra. Our tap list, like this Bay Area weather is changing all the time. However, we love Citra so much, there is usually a chance of Dobis. This Dobis has an expressive yeast to soften & add even more tropical fruity flavors to your experience. We enjoy the aromas of passionfruit, mango & pineapple.
Mo' Nelson IPA 4pk$20.00
Mosaic and Nelson hops are two of our top faves. This beer is packed with fruit from these killer hops. Enjoy as they capoeira around your dome. Cantaloupe, Gooseberries, Blueberry and a slight touch of that dank diesel character that only our good bud Nelson can bring to the party.
Tiny Dankster Pale 4pk$18.00
Hopped with generous additions of Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic & Citra this is one of our juiciest and favorite pale ale. It strikes the perfect balance between medium intensity hoppiness and very high drinkability. Notes of pineapple, kiwi, gooseberry, diesel, citrus and tropical fruits. Hold Me Closer Tiny Dankster!
More about Cellarmaker Brewing Company
Dough image

PIZZA • DONUTS

Dough

1455 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Down with the King$14.00
BYO Pizza$9.95
I Aint No Joke$15.00
More about Dough
Equator Coffees image

SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.A.T.*$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
More about Equator Coffees
Prospect SF image

 

Prospect SF

300 Spear Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Prospect SF
Yank Sing image

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

49 Stevenson St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3909 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Yank Sing
Lao Table - San Francisco image

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Southside Spirit House image

 

Southside Spirit House

575 howard st., san francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Southside Spirit House

