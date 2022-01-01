SoMa American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in SoMa

Birdsong image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
Birdbox$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about Birdsong
The Cavalier image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cavalier

360n Jessie Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
MARLOWE BURGER$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
BELFIORE BURRATA$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
More about The Cavalier
Prospect SF image

 

Prospect SF

300 Spear Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Prospect SF
Southside Spirit House image

 

Southside Spirit House

575 howard st., san francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Southside Spirit House

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

