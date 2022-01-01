SoMa burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in SoMa
More about The Willows
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The DIY Burger
|Basket of Garlic Fries
|$9.95
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
More about Square Pie Guys
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|How Mush-Room
|$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$4.50
Crispy fries seasoned with a garlic salt blend.
|Seoul Storm
|$7.50
Spicy level one. Polish sausage topped with kimchi relish, Korean chili sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, green onions and sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
|Shinjuku Shadow
|$7.50
Bratwurst sausage topped with shredded daikon radish, furikake, spicy cheddar sauce, Umai teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onions on a brioche bun.