SoMa pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Crispy Brussels$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Square Pie Guys
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Zero Zero
Dough image

PIZZA • DONUTS

Dough

1455 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Down with the King$14.00
BYO Pizza$9.95
I Aint No Joke$15.00
More about Dough

