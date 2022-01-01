SoMa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in SoMa
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|How Mush-Room
|$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
|Stoner Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
|Fillmore
|$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme