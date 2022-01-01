Burritos in SoMa

SoMa restaurants
Toast

SoMa restaurants that serve burritos

Regular Burrito image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Regular Burrito$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Azucarrito Burrito$12.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
Veggie Burrito$10.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
More about Azucar Lounge
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
More about Equator Coffees

