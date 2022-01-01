Burritos in SoMa
SoMa restaurants that serve burritos
More about Azucar Lounge
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Regular Burrito
|$11.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
|Azucarrito Burrito
|$12.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, salsa fresca, guacamole, cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of vegetarian beans and burrito filling. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.75
Flour Tortilla with vegetarian Mexican Rice, your choice of beans, house made guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream. Our burritos come with a complimentary side of chips and salsa fresca.