Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in SoMa

Go
SoMa restaurants
Toast

SoMa restaurants that serve carne asada

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$13.95
More about The Willows
Item pic

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$13.75
Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
More about Azucar Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in SoMa

Carrot Cake

Curry

Tacos

Red Velvet Cake

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Burritos

Map

More near SoMa to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lower Haight

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston