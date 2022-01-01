Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
SoMa
/
San Francisco
/
SoMa
/
Carne Asada
SoMa restaurants that serve carne asada
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(1053 reviews)
Carne Asada Fries
$13.95
More about The Willows
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Tacos
$13.75
Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
More about Azucar Lounge
